Panthers' 58 kills spark victory over Barnesville

Kaisa Coborn and Rilee Michaelson added eight kills each as the Panthers used 58 kills to spark a 25-18, 17-25, 25-14, 25-18 win. Kennedy Carlson set up 51 of those kills.

Park Rapids overcame 20 hitting errors by putting 86 of 93 serves in play with seven aces. Katelyn Weaver went 20 for 20 in serves with two aces and 13 points while Coborn served two aces and 11 points.

Kamree Carlson (25), Weaver (20), McCollum (17) and Coborn (11) hit double figures in digs as the Panthers tallied 93 digs in the match to improve to 10-1 on the season.

Nicole Herbranson's 15 kills and 21 digs, Elora Passa's 11 kills and 11 digs, and Samantha Passa's 22 digs led Barnesville, which fell to 17-6.

Park Rapids statistics

Attacks: Ken. Carlson 5 (2 kills), Coborn 29 (8 kills), Kam. Carlson 44 (19 kills), Weaver 7 (2 kills), McCollum 43 (19 kills), Michaelson 20 (8 kills).

Serves: Ken. Carlson 11 for 14 (1 ace), Coborn 16 for 19 (2 aces), Kam. Carlson 10 for 11 (1 ace), Weaver 20 for 20 (2 aces), McCollum 17 for 17 (1 ace), Michaelson 12 for 12.

Service points: Weaver 13, Coborn 11, McCollum 9, Ken. Carlson 8, Kam. Carlson 7, Michaelson 4.

Sets: Ken. Carlson 118 (51 assists), Weaver 9 (1 assist), Coborn 3, Kam. Carlson 3 (1 assist), McCollum 2, Michaelson 2.

Digs: Kam. Carlson 25, Weaver 20, McCollum 17, Coborn 11, Michaelson 9, Ken. Carlson 7, Byer 4.

Blocks (solo-assists): Ken. Carlson 1-4, Weaver 1-1, McCollum 0-6, Coborn 0-3, Michaelson 0-3, Kam. Carlson 0-2.

Serve receive: Byer 12 for 12, Ken. Carlson 0 for 1, Coborn 15 for 17, Kam. Carlson 16 for 17, Weaver 9 for 9, McCollum 8 for 11.