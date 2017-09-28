Bemidji hands swimmers first setback of season

The Panthers opened this dual meet on a positive note as Analise Smee, Maija Hovelsrud, Ellie Ulvin and Jordan Klemmer won the 200-yard medley relay in 2:02.19. Jess Kaseman, Mary Rose Nichols, Savana Damar and Aleah Voigt took third in 2:15.34 as Park Rapids jumped out to a 10-4 lead.

Bemidji responded by winning the next four events as top efforts by Paige Anderson in the 200 freestyle (2:09.62), Nicki Son in the 200 individual medley (2:33.50), Abby Yartz in the 50 freestyle (26.20) and Alli Howard in diving (206.30 points) gave the Lumberjacks a 49-26 advantage. Olivia Ulvin was third in the 200 freestyle in 2:18.57 while Smee clocked a runner-up 2:34.11 in the 200 individual medley and Klemmer clocked a runner-up 26.47 in the 50 freestyle. Bemidji went 1-2 in the 200 freestyle and 1-2-3 in diving to take control.

Park Rapids matched Bemidji the rest of the way as Ellie Ulvin won the 100 butterfly in 1:05.24 with Hovelsrud placing third in 1:10.40, Klemmer clocked a runner-up 59.63 in the 100 freestyle, and Olivia Ulvin led the field in the 500 freestyle with a winning time of 5:55.43. Despite those efforts, the Panthers trailed 73-50.

After a runner-up 1:52.12 by Klemmer, Savana Damar, Aleah Voigt and Olivia Ulvin and a third-place time of 2:04.36 by Madi Robbins, Nichols, Autumn Mitchell and Chloe Voigt in the 200 freestyle relay, Ellie Ulvin won the 100 backstroke in 1:09.40 and Hovelsrud won the 100 breaststroke in 1:13.70. Smee was third in the 100 backstroke in 1:12.13 and Nichols took third in the 100 breaststroke in 1:23.19.

Olivia Ulvin, Smee, Hovelsrud and Ellie Ulvin ended the meet with a runner-up 4:11.23 in the 400 freestyle relay.

"My goal coming in was for us to swim well and race well and we did," said Park Rapids head coach Todd Fritze, whose team fell to 5-1 in dual meets this season. "Bemidji moved some kids around to give us some good races and there were a lot of close races. We had quite a few season bests. I thought we swam well."

Bemidji 104, Park Rapids 79

200 medley relay: 1, Park Rapids (Smee, Hovelsrud, E. Ulvin, Klemmer), 2:02.19. 2, Bemidji, 2:02.95. 3, Park Rapids (Kaseman, Nichols, Damar, A. Voigt), 2:15.34.

200 freestyle: 1, Anderson, B, 2:09.62. 2, Davis, B, 2:14.07. 3, O. Ulvin, PR, 2:18.57. 4, Fairbanks, B, 2:21.00. 5, C. Voigt, PR, 2:23.02. 6, Robbins, PR, 2:26.65. JV: Offerdahl, PR, 2:47.37.

200 individual medley: 1, Son, B, 2:33.50. 2, Smee, PR, 2:34.11. 3, Sether, B, 2:38.31. 4, A. Voigt, PR, 2:38.75. 5, Vincent, B, 2:45.80. 6, Kaseman, PR, 2:52.00. JV: Lee, PR, 2:56.46.

50 freestyle: 1, Yartz, B, 26.20. 2, Klemmer, PR, 26.47. 3, Port, B, 27.54. 4, Damar, PR, 28.82. 5, Quick, B, 29.29. 6, Mitchell, PR, 32.71. JV: Wagner, PR, 31.38; Swanson, PR, 36.19.

Diving: 1, Howard, B, 206.30 points. 2, Lundquist, B, 180.35. 3, Gibbons, B, 151.70.

100 butterfly: 1, E. Ulvin, PR, 1:05.24. 2, Mess, B, 1:07.31. 3, Hovelsrud, PR, 1:10.40. 4, Vincent, B, 1:10.46. 5, Hickman, B, 1:18.36. 6, Nichols, PR, 1:20.99. JV: Offerdahl, PR, 1:26.82.

100 freestyle: 1, Yartz, B, 57.44. 2, Klemmer, PR, 59.63. 3, Davis, B, 1:02.95. 4, Damar, PR, 1:04.12. 5, Fairbanks, B, 1:04.89. 6, Mitchell, PR, 1:14.55. JV: Swanson, PR, 1:22.69.

500 freestyle: 1, O. Ulvin, PR, 5:55.43. 2, Sether, B, 5:59.21. 3, Son, B, 6:00.89. 4, A. Voigt, PR, 6:01.57. 5, C. Voigt, PR, 6:12.47.

200 freestyle relay: 1, Bemidji, 1:49.87. 2, Park Rapids (Klemmer, Damar, A. Voigt, O. Ulvin), 1:52.12. 3, Park Rapids (Robbins, Nichols, Mitchell, C. Voigt), 2:04.36. JV: Park Rapid (Wagner, Offerdahl, Swanson, Lee), 2:14.70.

100 backstroke: 1, E. Ulvin, PR, 1:09.40. 2, Anderson, B, 1:10.94. 3, Smee, PR, 1:12.13. 4, Nyberg, B, 1:15.55. 5, Korbel, B, 1:16.52. 6, Robbins, PR, 1:17.99. JV: Wagner, PR, 1:26.23.

100 breaststroke: ,1 Hovelsrud, PR, 1:13.70. 2, Mess, B, 1:14.57. 3, Nichols, PR, 1:23.19. 4, Oster, B, 1:23.56. 5, Kaseman, PR, 1:23.78. JV: Lee, PR, 1:30.24.

400 freestyle relay: 1, Bemidji, 4:06.33. 2, Park Rapids (O. Ulvin, Smee, Hovelsrud, E. Ulvin), 4:11.23. 3, Bemidji, 4:12.91. 4, Park Rapids (C. Voigt, Kaseman, Mitchell, Robbins), 4:39.78.