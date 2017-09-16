EGF defeats Panthers; Nevis, UNC roll to wins

East Grand Forks' special teams blocked two punts that set up touchdowns and Ethan Trebil rushed for 152 yards and three touchdowns to spark a 32-14 victory over Park Rapids at East Grand Forks.

A bad snap on a punt led to a safety on Park Rapids' first possession and Trebil followed with a 48-yard touchdown run. A blocked punt was recovered by EGF at the Park Rapids 11, which set up Carter Beck's 4-yard TD run as EGF led14-0 after the first quarter.

After Trebil capped a 30-yard scoring drive with a 24-yard TD run, another blocked punt was recovered by EGF at the Park Rapids 3, setting up a 1-yard TD run by Trebil as the Green Wave carried a 26-0 lead into the break.

Zach Severtson's 7-yard TD run capped a 55-yard scoring drive and Jason Haas hit Jeff Haas on the conversion as the Panthers trailed 26-8 with 7:16 to play.

EGF recovered an onside kick and extended the lead to 32-8 on Julian Benson's 21-yard TD run. The Panthers concluded the scoring with a 61-yard scoring drive as Jens Anderson followed a 42-yard run with a 1-yard TD run with 1:28 to play.

Jason Haas completed 5 of 10 passes for 63 yards with Cody Dravis catching three passes for 47 yards. Anderson rushed four times for 53 yards and Severtson had 48 yards on seven carries.

The Panthers host Detroit Lakes this Friday night at 7 p.m.

Nevis avenged last year's loss to Waubun in the section championship game with a convincing 44-12 victory at Waubun.

Jayden Heisler's 8-yard TD run gave Waubun a 6-0 lead before Nevis took the lead for good on Jack DeWulf's 67-yard TD pass to Luke DeWulf and Jack DeWulf's 2-yard TD run.

After Tanner Lefebvre scored on an 11-yard run, the Tigers carried a 24-12 lead into the break on Luke DeWulf's 14-yard TD reception.

Nevis sealed the win on Kyle Schmidt's 12-yard TD run and Jack DeWulf's 1-yard TD run in the third quarter and Tucker Roehl's 11-yard TD run in the fourth quarter.

Waubun entered this game rated No. 1 in the state 9-man poll while Nevis was rated No. 8.

Nevis hosts Northern Freeze this Friday night at 7 p.m.

UNC turned in a dominating performance against Wadena-Deer Creek in a 42-12 victory at Menahga.

James Clark rushed 15 times for 115 yards and four TDs while Zach Floyd added 87 yards on 12 carries with two TDS as the Warriors jumped out to a 42-0 lead.

Clark scored on TD runs of 2 and 3 yards in the first quarter before Floyd's 1-yard TD run and Clark's TD runs of 46 yards and 1 yard pushed the advantage to 34-0 at the half.

Floyd concluded the scoring for UNC with a 2-yard TD run in the third quarter. W-DC ended the scoring when Jake Dykhoff hit Max Phillips on scoring routes of 30 yards and 5 yards.

The Warriors compiled 354 yards in offense while holding W-DC to 95 yards.

UNC travels to Pillager this Friday night for a 7 p.m. kickoff.

See Wednesday's edition of the Enterprise for more details from these games.