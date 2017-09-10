Defenses rule in TRF's 7-6 win over Panthers

Park Rapids managed only 101 yards in a season-opening 22-0 loss to United North Central while Thief River Falls' offense was held to only 145 yards in a 6-0 loss to Ottertail Central in Week 1.

Both defenses dominated friday night as Thief River Falls forced five turnovers while Park Rapids' defense set up a score. In the end, the Panthers' five turnovers were the difference in Thief River Falls' 7-6 victory.

Thief River Falls took a 7-0 lead at the 10:55 mark of the second quarter on Josh Bernier's 5-yard touchdown run and Alexander Grant's kick.

Park Rapids' defense stopped the Prowlers on two other first-half trips inside the red zone, taking over at the 4 and 15.

The Panthers threatened to score at the end of the first half as a 7-yard reception by Zach Severtson, an 11-yard run by Tristin Persons and a 19-yard run by Jason Haas led to a first down at the TRF 28. That drive stalled at the 23 as TRF carried a 7-0 lead into the half.

On Park Rapids' first series of the second half, an 11-yard reception by Spencer Fritze and a pass interference penalty led the Panthers to the TRF 39. That drive stalled at the 30.

An interception return by Severtson gave the Panthers possession at the TRF 18. A 5-yard run by Persons and 6-yard run by Cody Dravis led to a first down at the 5, but the Prowlers ended that threat with an interception.

Park Rapids' defense forced a punt and took over at the TRF 11 after a bad snap. A 9-yard run by Persons set up a 1-yard TD run by Persons. The conversion pass failed as the Panthers trailed 7-6 with 6:58 to play.

TRF's defense sealed the win by intercepting three passes on the Panthers' final three possessions.

Offensively, the Panthers compiled 188 yards with Persons rushing 14 times for 54 yards, Haas rushing 18 times for 47 yards and Severtson gaining 44 yards on four carries. Haas completed 6 of 18 passes for 35 yards. Park Rapids had 11 first downs while possessing the football for 19:49.

Defensively, the Panthers allowed 197 yards and 14 first downs as TRF held the ball for 28:11.

In Friday night's other district games, Perham defeated Detroit Lakes 32-20, Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton defeated East Grand Forks 27-0 and Fergus Falls edged Pequot Lakes 23-21. Perham, D-G-F, Fergus Falls and Thief River Falls sit at 1-0 in district play while the Panthers join Detroit Lakes, East Grand Forks and Pequot Lakes at 0-1.

Perham leads the Section 8AAA standings at 2-0 while D-G-F, Thief River Falls and Pequot Lakes sit at 1-1. Park Rapids and East Grand Forks at 0-2 entering their clash at East Grand Forks this Friday night.

Park Rapids 0 0 0 6..6

Thief River Falls 0 7 0 0..7

SCORING

TRF--Bernier 5 run (Grant kick)

PR--Persons 1 run (pass failed)

OFFENSIVE STATISTICS

RUSHING. Park Rapids: Persons 14-54, Haas 18-47, Severtson 4-44, Dravis 2-8. TRF: Bernier 26-61, M. Johnson 14-59, B. Johnson 3-15.

PASSING. Park Rapids: Haas 6-18-4 for 35 yards. TRF: B. Johnson 4-13-1 for 54 yards.

RECEIVING. Park Rapids: Severtson 2-13, S. Fritze 1-11, Persons 2-8, Hoyt 1-3. TRF: Dahlin 1-25, M. Johnson 2-23, Lundeen 1-3.

KICKOFF RETURNS. Park Rapids: Z. Fritze 1-18, Severtson 1-7.

PUNT RETURNS. Park Rapids: Severtson 3-8, Haas 1-0.