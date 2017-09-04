Defense powers Tigers to 14-0 win over KCC in season opener

Jack DeWulf's 5-yard touchdown run and Kyle Schmidt's conversion gave the Tigers an 8-0 lead in the second quarter before DeWulf's 30-yard TD run in the fourth quarter sealed the win.

Nevis finished with 209 yards in offense with DeWulf rushing 19 times for 95 yards and Schmidt adding 38 yards on 11 carries. Luke DeWulf added 32 yards on two carries and caught a 12-yard pass.

Defensively, the Tigers held KCC to 166 yards with Alex Donaldson's 24 carries for 88 yards leading the way. Jack Landquist had eight solo tackles, Schmidt had seven solo tackles and Michael Landquist had five solo tackles to lead Nevis' defense.

The Tigers make their home debut by hosting Win-E-Mac this Friday night. Kick-off is set for 7 p.m.

Nevis 0 14 0 0...14

KCC 0 0 0 0...0

SCORING

N--J. DeWulf 5 run (Schmidt run)

N--J. DeWulf 30 run (run failed)

OFFENSIVE STATISTICS

RUSHING. Nevis: J. DeWulf 19-95, Schmidt 11-38, L. DeWulf 2-32, Roehl 6-16, Henry 2-14. KCC: Donaldson 24-88, Stark 6-17,

PASSING. Nevis: J. DeWulf 2-10-0 for 14 yards. KCC: Johnson 3-8-1 for 50 yards; Rynning 1-3-0 for 5 yards.

RECEIVING. Nevis: L. DeWulf 1-12, J. DeWulf 1-2. KCC: Peterson 3-50, Donaldson 1-5.

NEVIS DEFENSIVE STATISTICS

SOLO TACKLES: J. Landquist 8, Schmidt 7, M. Landquist 5, L. DeWulf 3, Henry 3, J. DeWulf 2, Hitchcock 2, McGee 1, Braton 1, Wormley 1.

ASSISTED TACKLES: J. DeWulf 4, Schmidt 4, McGee 2, Roehl 2, J. Landquist 2, Henry 1, M. Landquist 1, L. DeWulf 1, Braton 1, Hitchcock 1, Keezer 1, Soldwisch 1.

INTERCEPTIONS: J. DeWulf 1.

QUARTERBACK SACKS: J. Landquist 1.