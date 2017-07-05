Lund dominates on mound as Midway tops Wolf Lake

After giving up a double to Max Knoll and a walk to Nick Meyer to start the game, Lund retired 22 batters in a row and 27 of the final 28 hitters in leading the Snurdbirds to a 6-1 victory. Lund finished with 21 strikeouts, including 11 in a row during one stretch, and added a two-run homer to aid his cause in throwing a dominating complete-game one-hitter.

Wolf Lake starter Charles Haataja was just as effective in the early going, allowing only one run on two hits over the first four innings before Lund's blast put Midway in control.

The Wolf Pack opened the scoring when Knoll doubled, advanced to third base on Dylan Walsh's fly ball to center field and scored on the back end of a double steal.

Midway tied it at 1-1 in the second. Mike Baso was hit by a pitch and Ray Mueller singled to start the inning. After a sacrifice bunt by Brett Dormanen moved the runners up a base, Stetson Burkman grounded out to Haataja. Mueller was caught in a rundown between second and third after Burkman was thrown out at first when Baso broke for home and avoided the tag to score the tying run.

Singles by Drew Rasmussen and Chris Baso, a run-scoring grounder by Robert Weaver and Lund's two-run blast made it 4-1 in the fifth.

Midway concluded the scoring in the eighth when Mueller and Brett Dormanen walked with one out to chase Haataja. Derek Pihlaja took over on the mound and gave up a single to Burkman to load the bases before Sean Dormanen lined a pinch-hit two-run single.

That was more than enough offense for Lund, who struck out the side in the fourth, fifth and sixth innings. Levi Schwartz drew a walk with one out in the eighth to account for the third and final baserunner for the Wolf Pack.

Midway finished with 12 hits with Rasmussen going 3 for 5, Chris Baso going 2 for 3, Mueller going 2 for 4 and Brett Dormanen going 2 for 3.

Haataja, who was aided by two double-play grounders, allowed six runs on seven hits and three walks with two strikeouts and two hit batters in 7.1 innings. Pihlaja finished up, giving up three hits and one walk.

The Snurdbirds improved to 9-0 in league play while Wolf Lake fell to 6-4.