Twins instructors teach fundamentals of baseball

"The kids will only retain about 1 percent of the things we teach them today," said Nunn, who is a native of East Grand Forks and has been a clinician for the Twins for the past 15 years. "It's important for the parents to be here. We encourage parents to be a part of the clinics so they see the fundamentals we're teaching and can help their kids become better ball players."

"If they learn one thing that they use the rest of the summer to make them better, I'm excited about that," said Paulson, who has been a clinician for the Twins for 13 years. "I get excited seeing these kids learn the fundamentals and feeling good about something they did."

The three Twins instructors went over the fundamentals of throwing, fielding and hitting during the two sessions. Geng instructed the kids on how to properly grip and throw a baseball, Paulson worked on the proper techniques to field ground balls and Nunn provided batting tips during the two 90-minute sessions for boys and girls ages 6-9 and ages 10-13.

The young players attempted to knock a water bottle off a tee, fielded ground balls and displayed their hitting skills using plastic bats and balls after listening to the three clinicians.

Created in 1961 by longtime Twins scout Angelo Giuliani, this Play Ball! Minnesota Youth Clinic serves as a way to promote the game of baseball throughout the region. The current format was developed by Twins general manager Terry Ryan and former Twins executive Bob Gebhard. Funding for the clinic is provided by the Twins Community Fund and Great River Energy, which provides wholesale power to Itasca-Mantrap and 27 other electric distribution cooperatives.

Geng said more than 1 million youth have received instruction on the fundamentals of the game from these clinics, which are entering a 57th season. In addition to Park Rapids, the Play Ball! clinics are making stops at 16 other communities in Minnesota this summer.

"We're glad to be here," said Geng, who is in his 20th year as a clinician for the Twins. "We want to give a positive message about teamwork and being a good person. Hopefully the kids will learn some baseball as well."