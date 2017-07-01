Midway posts pair of 5-4 wins over Dent, Sebeka

The Snurdbirds scored twice in the first and once in the second for a 3-0 lead before Sebeka scored twice in the sixth and twice in the eighth for a 4-4 tie before Midway prevailed.

Drew Rasmussen went 5 for 5 with two runs and an RBI and Zach Etter went 3 for 3 with a pair of doubles, two runs and an RBI to lead Midway's offense. Chris Baso went 2 for 3 with two RBI and Alex White went 2 for 4 with a run scored.

Brett Dormanen picked up the win in relief. Etter started and gave up one hit with one walk and three strikeouts over four scoreless innings before Stetson Burkman allowed four runs on four hits and a walk over the next four innings. Cory Odland and Dormanen pitched the ninth.

The win lifted Midway to 8-0 in league games and 10-3 overall.

Midway also scored a late run for a 5-4 win at Dent Friday night.

A run in the third and three runs in the fourth gave Midway a 4-0 lead before Dent used a three-run seventh to tie it at 4-4. Midway scored the winning run in the eighth.

Baso (3 for 5, two RBI), Rasmussen (2 for 5, two RBI) and White (2 for 3, two runs) led Midway's 12-hit attack. Etter, Steve Wetterling, Jake Lund, Dormanen and Ray Mueller also had hits for the Snurdbirds.

Lund went the distance, allowing four runs on eight hits and three walks while striking out 13.

The Snurdbirds were held to only six hits in an 11-0 seven-inning loss to St. Augusta at Menahga on June 16. Odland, Dormanen, Etter, White, Mike Baso and CJ Maki all had singles for Midway.

Odland took the loss, allowing six runs on four hits and four walks over three innings. Etter gave up five runs on five hits over the next three innings before Sean Dormanen finished up.