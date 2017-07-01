Legion sweeps Walker with pair of 8-2 victories

In the first game, Walker jumped out to a 2-0 lead in the first inning when Andrew Dudley reached on a two-base error, Jack DeWulf lined an RBI single and stole second, and Sam Hitchcock lined an RBI single.

Park Rapids cut the lead to 2-1 in the second when Austin Jerger was hit by a pitch, stole second and scored on a throwing error.

A four-run third inning gave Park Rapids the lead for good. Cameron Hoyt led off with a walk before Jerger's RBI single with two outs, a single by Luke Dickinson and two errors led to a 5-2 advantage.

In the fourth, Jason Haas led off with an infield single and stolen base, Chase Brand lined an RBI single and Zach Hocking had an RBI single for a 7-2 lead.

Brand singled, stole second and scored on another RBI single by Hocking to conclude the scoring in the sixth.

Brand went 2 for 2 with two runs and Hocking went 2 for 4 to lead Park Rapids' eight-hit attack.

Gabe Bagstad coaxed a double-play grounder to end the first inning and followed by retiring 18 of the final 21 batters he faced. Bagstad allowed three hits and no walks while striking out three in a complete-game effort. Dillon McGee reached on an error and Dan Mistic was safe on an infield grounder in the fifth while Jack Naugle singled with one out in the sixth to account for Walker's only other baserunners.

Naugle started and took the loss for Walker, allowing seven runs on six hits and three walks while striking out six in four innings. McGee gave up one run on two hits with four strikeouts over the final two innings.

Brendan Kruchowski and Will Pickar combined on a four-hitter as Park Rapids completed the sweep with another 8-2 victory in the second game.

DeWulf singled, stole second, advanced to third on a throwing error and scored on Naugle's sacrifice fly to give Walker a 1-0 lead in the first inning.

Dudley made that lead hold up until Park Rapids took advantage of three errors to take an 8-1 lead in the fourth. Six walks, Pickar's RBI single, Sam Eystad's bases-clearing triple and Hoyt's single sparked that eight-run inning.

Walker ended the scoring in the fifth when Michael Landquist reached on an infield single with two outs and scored on Dudley's RBI double.

Kruchowski gave up one run on two hits with three strikeouts over the first 2.2 innings while Pickar allowed one run on two hits with one walk and one strikeout over the final 2.1 innings.

Dudley gave up seven runs on two hits and nine walks over the first 3.1 innings before DeWulf allowed one run on two hits with one strikeout in relief.

Park Rapids, which had a doubleheader against Staples-Motley scheduled for June 23 canceled, played a doubleheader at Staples Friday night. The Legion will conclude the regular season with doubleheaders at Walker on July 5 and at Wadena on July 7. Park Rapids will host the league playoffs beginning July 10.

Legion earns split

After being shut out 6-0 in the first game, Park Rapids rebounded to defeat Sebeka 6-2 in the second game of a doubleheader on June 21.

Sebeka jumped out to a 2-0 lead on walks to Mason Dailey and Isaac Tellers, an RBI single by Al Pietila and a run-scoring grounder by Isaac Anderson.

Singles by Tristin Persons, Haas, Eystad and Hocking gave Park Rapids a 3-2 lead in the bottom of that inning before a walk to Haas, a double by Eystad and a single by Hocking made it 5-2 in the second. A single by Pickar and a double by Dickinson concluded the scoring in the third.

Persons allowed only three hits and struck out five as Park Rapids earned the split with the five-inning win. Eystad went 3 for 3 with two runs scored and Hocking went 2 for 3 to lead Park Rapids' offense.