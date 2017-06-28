Headwaters hosts Drive, Chip, Putt competition

Golfers competed in four age levels and earned points based on accuracy and distance on three drives, accuracy on three chips and accuracy on three putts. A total of 53 golfers competed in this local qualifier.

Claiming titles were Elle Marie Reisner of Atlanta, Georgia with 105 points (19 driving points, 50 chipping points and 36 putting points) in the girls 7-9 division, Lexi Usher of Park Rapids with 67 points (14 drive, 12 chip, 41 putt) in the girls 10-11 division, Abby Turkowski of Little Falls with 108 points (22 drive, 35 chip, 51 putt) in the girls 12-13 division, Bo Erholtz of Motley with 107 points (21 drive, 50 chip, 36 putt) in the girls 14-15 division, Aidan Saunders of Fargo with 76 points (9 drive, 22 chip, 45 putt) in the boys 7-9 division, Parker Brock of Walker with 92 points (20 drive, 45 chip, 27 putt) in the boys 10-11 division, Chase Camilli of Lakeville with 116 points (31 drive, 30 chip, 55 putt) in the boys 12-13 division, and Koby Kuenzel of Grand Forks with 151 points (56 drive, 40 chip, 55 putt) in the boys 14-15 division. Tate Usher of Park Rapids also advanced by placing third in the boys 14-15 division with 131 points (40 drive, 40 chip, 51 putt).

The top-three finishers in each age division advance to a Subregional competition at Rose Creek Golf Club at Fargo on Aug. 19. The top-two finishers at that competition advance to a Regional competition at Interlachen Country Club at Edina on Sept. 30. The champions at Interlachen qualify for the National Finals the Sunday before the Masters Tournament in April of 2018 at Augusta, Georgia. That event will be broadcast live on the Golf Channel.

The Drive, Chip and Putt Championship is a free nationwide junior golf development competition aimed at growing the game by focusing on the three fundamental skills employed in golf. By tapping the creative and competitive spirit of girls and boys ages 7-15, the Drive, Chip and Putt Championship provides aspiring junior golfers an opportunity to play with their peers in qualifiers around the country. This competition is a joint initiative founded in 2013 by the Masters Tournament, United States Golf Association and The PGA of America.

Headwaters hosts PGA Junior Tour tournament

Headwaters also hosted a PGA Junior Tour event on June 21 with 43 boys and girls competing in an 18-hole tournament.

Hayden Shol of Fergus Falls won the boys 13-15 division with a 70 while Beck Erholtz of Staples-Motley and Tate Usher of Park Rapids tied for second place with 73s. There were 22 golfers competing in that age division.

Bjorn Jorgenson of Park Rapids topped the 11-golfer field in the boys 16-18 division with a 78. Jake Leonard of Maple Grove was second with a 79 and Benedict Corbid of Stillwater took third with an 81.

Shelby Busker of Detroit Lakes took first in the girls 13-15 division with an 80 while Lily Bredemeier of Grand Forks was second with an 86. Joslynn Leach of Crookston took third in the seven-golfer field with a 96.

In the girls 16-18 division, Megan Shandorf of Rosemount took first with a 94 while Renee Boldus of Lakeville (96) and Kaylin Engelmann of Rosemount (109) followed.