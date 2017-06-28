Clay Dusters place 12th at state

Cole Girtz led Park Rapids by hitting 98 of 100 targets to tie for fifth place overall among the 200 competitors in the team competition. Girtz followed rounds of 24 and 24 with back-to-back perfect rounds of 25. Girtz was one of eight shooters to hit 50 clay targets in a row.

Blake Johnson was Park Rapids' No. 2 shooter by hitting 96 targets with rounds of 23, 24, 24 and 25 to tie for 11th place overall. Riley Cannon followed by hitting 91 targets with rounds of 21, 22, 23 and 25. Girtz, Johnson and Cannon were among 50 shooters who had perfect rounds of 25. Isaac Hoverson hit 87 targets with rounds of 24, 17, 23 and 23 while Sally Yliniemi rounded out Park Rapids' team score with an 83 with rounds of 20, 22, 22 and 19.

"It was windy and the targets were jumping," said Park Rapids volunteer assistant coach and team manager Jared Hoefs. "Our shooters were happy. Obviously they were hoping for more, but I can't complain about how they shot. I'm very, very happy with how we did."

St. Michael-Albertville's Lane Berning had four perfect rounds for a perfect 100 to earn top gun honors while Apple Valley's Kory Miller, Northfield's Ashton Croy and Stillwater's Cole Wahlstrom tied for second place with three perfect rounds and 99s. Blaine's Jesse Groen and Wayzata's Max Bunning joined Girtz with 98s.

St. Michael-Albertville compiled a 480 to win the team title in this fourth annual tournament, which is jointly sponsored by the MSHSL and the Minnesota State High School Clay Target League. Hibbing was second in the 40-team field with a 474 while Blaine took third with a 470. A perfect score for a team of five shooters is a 500.

At the 2017 Trap Shooting Championship at Alexandria on June 14, Park Rapids took first in the Class 3A division with a five-shooter score of 477 to qualify for the state competition. Yliniemi was the top gun for females by hitting 94 of 100 targets while Girtz was the runner-up for males by hitting 97 out of 100 targets. Johnson tied for fourth place by hitting 97 targets, Cannon tied for 14th place by hitting 95 targets and Hoverson tied for 26th place by hitting 94 targets as Park Rapids topped Stillwater (473), Hibbing (471), Becker (470) and Willmar (467) for the team title.

Entering Saturday's state tournament, Park Rapids was tied for the No. 11 seed with the 477 at Alexandria. Apple Valley (the Class 4A champion) had the top mark of 487 while Wayzata (Class 6A) with a 484, Alexandria (Class 8A) with a 484, Spring Grove (Class 1A) with a 483, St. Michael-Albertville (Class 7A) with a 481, Marshall (Class 9A) with a 481, Alden-Conger (Class 5A) with a 480, Tri-City United (Class 5A) with a 480, United South Central (Class 6A) with a 479 and Pierz (Class 6A) with a 479 followed. Rogers (Class 5A) and Buffalo (Class 8A) also had 477s at Alexandria.

The other teams finishing ahead of the Clay Dusters at Prior Lake on Saturday were Delano (fourth with a 469), Apple Valley (fifth with a 467), Zimmerman (sixth with a 463), Stillwater (seventh with a 462), United South Central (eighth with a 462), Spring Grove (ninth with a 459), Rogers (10th with a 458) and Tri-City United (11th with a 457).

Following Park Rapids in the team standings were Brandon-Evansville (452), Northfield (451), Alexandria (450), St. James (448), Tartan (447), Park High (447), Wayzata (446), Buffalo (444), Pierz (441), Frazee (441), Alden-Conger (434), Mabel-Canton (432), Willmar (432), Rockford (431), Richfield (431), Osakis (430), Blackduck (428), Belle Plaine (422), Becker (422), Milaca (421), Winona (416), William Kelley (415), Battle Lake (415), Howard Lake-Waverly (412), Lake Park-Audubon (411), Southland (410), ECHO (410) and Glenville-Emmons (388).

Minnesota is the only state in the country to conduct a state high school association-sponsored clay target tournament. Trapshooting is a sport of movement, action and split-second timing. It requires the skill to repeatedly point, fire and break 4 ¼-inch discs that are tossed through the air at a speed off 41 miles per hour.

The first MSHSL state tournament was held in 2014 and involved 24 teams and 104 individuals. During the 2017 spring season, there were more than 11,300 participants representing 345 teams in clay target shooting in Minnesota. This was Park Rapids' third year competing in trap shooting.