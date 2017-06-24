Vaudrin competes in javelin, sprints for Dragons

Vaudrin capped off her junior season by competing in the Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference Outdoor Championships May 13 at Concordia-St. Paul's Seafoam Stadium in the javelin and 4 x 100-meter relay.

The Dragons placed seventh in the 4 x 100 relay in 47.81 while Vaudrin didn't have a mark during her three throws in the javelin. Winona State won the 4 x 100 relay in 46.10 while Minnesota State University Mankato (46.12), University of Mary (46.57), Northern State (47.44), Concordia-St. Paul (47.67) and Augustana (47.71) followed. Michaela Schlecht of Northern State was the conference champion in the javelin with a throw of 123 feet, 6 inches.

Winona State won the women's team title with 134 points while Mary (126.50), Mankato (126), Augustana (87), Minnesota Duluth (71) and Northern State (70) followed. MSUM finished seventh out of 15 teams with 59 points with Wayne State (37), St. Cloud State (33), Sioux Falls (32.50), Concordia-St. Paul (25), Bemidji State (7), Upper Iowa (5), Southwest Minnesota State (4) and Minot State (1) rounding out the conference standings.

During the regular season, Vaudrin competed in eight outdoor meets for the Dragons.

At the Southwest Minnesota State University Open at Marshall on March 31 and April 1, Vaudrin placed 14th in the 100 in 13.41, 18th in the 200 in 28.10 and ran on the 4 x 100 relay team that took third in 50.35.

Vaudrin made her debut in the javelin at the Al Bortke Open at the University of Mary on April 8-9, placing sixth with a throw of 90-11. Vaudrin also placed 13th in the 100 in 13.15 and 14th in the 200 in 27.57.

At the Cobber-Dragon Dual at Moorhead on April 11, Vaudrin finished third in the 200 in 27.85, ninth in the javelin at 83-6 and ran on the 4 x 100 relay that took second in 51.30.

MSUM competed at the Northern State University Twilight Meet on April 13 with Vaudrin taking fourth in the 100 in 13.42, eighth in the 200 in 28.77 and 12th in the javelin with a throw of 90-9.

Vaudrin also competed in three events at the Lyle Hokanson Classic at Fargo on April 21-22, placing fifth in the 4 x 100 relay in 51.51, 17th in the 100 in 13.26 and 22nd in the javelin at 88-1.

The 4 x 100 relay placed 13th in 48.16 at the Drake Relays at Des Moines, Iowa on April 26 before Vaudrin finished seventh in the javelin at the Kip Janvrin Open at Indianola, Iowa on April 27 with a throw of 96-10.

Vaudrin tuned up for the conference meet by placing sixth in the 100 with a season-best time of 13.30 and seventh in the javelin with a season-best throw of 104-7 at the Ron Masanz Invitational at Moorhead on May 6.