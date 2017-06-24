Pre-registration open for Firecracker 5K race

The 5K run/walk begins at 9 a.m. and is limited to the first 850 runners and walkers who register. The cost to pre-register is $30. Online registration closes at 10 p.m. on July 2. Go to www.firecrackerfootrace.com to pre-register. The cost to register at Heartland Park on July 3 (from 6-8 p.m.) and July 4 (from 7-8:15 a.m.) will be $35. Runners can pick up bibs at these times.

This race is a USATF-certified 5K course and is a fundraiser for the Park Rapids cross-country and track and field teams. Pickle Events will chip time the race. A free kids fun run will follow the 5K race at approximately 10:15 a.m.