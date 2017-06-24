Sebeka shuts out Legion

A two-out single by Isaac Tellers and an RBI double by Pietila made it 4-0 in the fourth before Sebeka concluded the scoring in the sixth off reliever Will Pickar when Dailey reached on an error, Tellers was hit by a pitch, Pietila reached on an error and Anderson lofted a sacrifice fly.

Park Rapids' only threat came in the fourth inning when Zach Hocking walked with one out and Austin Jerger followed with a single. But Pietila coaxed a double-play grounder to end that threat.

Ty Karger walked with two outs in the second, Pickar singled with one out in the third, Tristin Persons was hit by a pitch with two outs in the sixth and Luke Dickinson walked with two outs in the seventh to account for Park Rapids' other baserunners.

Sebeka had threats in the second when Pietila and Anderson singled with two outs; in the fifth when Keranen and Litzau walked with one out; and in the seventh when Jack Pietila and Dailey singled and Tellers walked with one out to load the bases. But all seven runners were left stranded on base.

Pietila struck out nine in a complete-game effort and went 3 for 5 at the plate to lead Sebeka's 10-hit attack. Dailey went 2 for 5 with two runs.

Bagstad took the loss, allowing four runs on seven hits and five walks while striking out 10 in five innings. Pickar pitched the final two innings, allowing two runs on three hits with one walk and one strikeout.

Park Rapids swept Sebeka in a doubleheader on June 14 by scores of 3-0 and 10-9.

Pickar picked up the win in the first game as Park Rapids scored single runs in the first, sixth and seventh innings.

Singles by Persons and Jason Haas produced a run in the first; a double by Jerger and a single by Pickar led to a run in the sixth; and a single by Sam Eystad and a double Jerger concluded the scoring in the seventh.

Park Rapids scored four runs in the fifth to complete the sweep in the second game.

Walks to Jerger, Dickinson and Brendan Kruchowski, an error and a double by Cameron Hoyt led to three Park Rapids runs in the second before an error and Kruchowski's single produced a run in the third. Singles by Nathan David, Jerger and Bagstad sparked a two-run fourth inning before a single by Kruchowski, walks to David and Haas, and doubles by Ty Karger and Eystad produced the winning runs in the fifth.

Pietila's double sparked a three-run first inning while singles by Dailey and Lillquist and a triple by Stevens sparked a five-run fifth inning for Sebeka.