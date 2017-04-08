Vaudrin competes in sprints for Dragons

Vaudrin ran in seven meets for the Dragons, opening the season by placing sixth in the 200 in 27.94 and 15th in the 60 in 8.51 at the Dakota Classic at North Dakota State on Dec. 2.

At the Bison Classic at NDSU on Jan. 14, Vaudrin competed in two individual events by placing 12th in the 60 in 8.62 and 14th in the 200 in 27.97. Vaudrin also helped the 4 x 400 relay team place 11th in 4:25.86.

After placing 23rd in 8.48 in the 60 and 25th in 27.89 in the 200 at the South Dakota State University Invitational at Brookings on Jan. 20, Vaudrin placed fifth in the 60 in 8.24 and 13th in the 200 in 28.59 at the Concordia Cobber Double Duals at Moorhead on Jan. 28.

The Dragons returned to NDSU for the Bison Open on Feb. 4 where Vaudrin finished 16th in the 200 in 28.18 and 17th in the 60 in 8.55. MSUM returned to Brookings where Vaudrin finished 64th in the 60 in 8.37 and 109th in the 200 in 27.64 at the SDSU Classic on Feb. 11.

Vaudrin capped off the indoor season by placing sixth during preliminaries of the 60 with an 8.28 and following with a sixth-place time of 8.45 in the finals at the Bemidji State University Twilight meet on Feb. 17.