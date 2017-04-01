Pederson concludes hockey season at St. Catherine

In 23 games, Pederson scored four goals on 41 shots and had six assists as the Wildcats tied for seventh place in the Minnesota Intercollegiate Athletic Conference standings with a 6-10-2 record and 14 points.

Pederson scored a power-play goal in a 5-1 loss to Lake Forest College on Oct. 29, had a goal and an assist in a 6-2 win over Concordia on Nov. 19, scored the game-winning goal in a 3-2 victory over Bethel on Dec. 3, had two assists in a 5-4 win over Northland on Jan. 10, tallied a goal in a 3-3 tie with Gustavus on Jan. 13, assisted on a goal in a 4-3 loss to St. Olaf on Jan. 27, had an assist in a 3-2 loss to St. Benedict's on Feb. 4, and tallied an assist in a 2-1 win over Hamline on Feb. 11.

Gustavus won the MIAC regular-season title with a 13-2-3 record and 29 points. Augsburg was second at 14-4 for 28 points while Concordia (11-5-2, 24 points), St. Thomas (9-5-4, 22 points), Hamline (10-8, 20 points) and St. Olaf (6-8-3, 15 points) followed. Bethel (5-9-4) tied St. Catherine with 14 points for seventh place while St. Mary's (3-12-3, 9 points) and St. Benedict (1-14-3, 5 points) rounded out the conference standings. St. Thomas, the No. 4 seed, defeated Augsburg, the No. 2 seed, 3-2 in overtime in the championship game of the MIAC Playoffs on March 4.

In three collegiate seasons at the NCAA Division III level, Pederson has played in 73 games and has 26 points (11 goals, 15 assists) on 126 shots for the Wildcats.