Williams concludes hockey career at Bethel

Williams finished the season with one goal on 23 shots and two assists with 11 blocked shots and a +14 rating as the Royals finished with a 5-9-4 record in Minnesota Intercollegiate Athletic Conference play and an 8-13-4 overall record.

In a 4-1 win over St. Benedict on Jan. 20, Williams scored a goal and ended the season with two assists in Bethel's 7-3 loss to Concordia College on Feb. 18. Williams was a member of the Royals' top penalty kill unit.

Bethel, the defending MIAC champs, missed the conference playoffs for the first time in six years after tying St. Catherine for seventh place in the MIAC standings with 14 points.

Gustavus won the MIAC regular-season title with a 13-2-3 record and 29 points. Augsburg was second at 14-4 for 28 points while Concordia (11-5-2, 24 points), St. Thomas (9-5-4, 22 points), Hamline (10-8, 20 points) and St. Olaf (6-8-3, 15 points) followed. St. Catherine went 6-10-2 while St. Mary's (3-12-3, 9 points) and St. Benedict (1-14-3, 5 points) rounded out the conference standings. St. Thomas, the No. 4 seed, defeated Augsburg, the No. 2 seed, 3-2 in overtime in the championship game of the MIAC Playoffs on March 4.

Bethel also traveled to Italy and Switzerland this season, defeating the Lake Como women's team 6-3 and dropping a 4-3 decision to the Swiss All-Stars from Neuchatel Hockey Academy. Williams tallied two assists in those two games.

During her four-year NCAA Division III career for the Royals, Williams played in 100 games and had two goals and seven assists. Williams was also named to the MIAC All-Academic Team.