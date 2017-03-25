Coborn scores four goals to cap hockey career at Concordia

Coborn, a senior forward, scored a goal in Concordia's 3-2 win over Wisconsin-Superior on Jan. 6, a goal in a 4-0 win over Gustavus Adolphus on Jan. 27, a goal in a 5-3 loss to St. Olaf on Feb. 11 and a goal in a 6-2 victory over Bethel on Feb. 17.

The Cobbers finished fifth in the Minnesota Intercollegiate Athletic Conference standings with a 7-7-2 record and 25 points. St. Thomas won the regular-season title with an 11-3-2 record and 36 points. Augsburg was second with a 9-2-5 record and 33 points while St. Mary's (9-6-1 for 29 points) and Hamline (7-5-4 for 27 points) followed. Rounding out the MIAC standings were St. John's (7-7-2 for 23 points), St. Olaf (5-9-2 for 18 points), Gustavus (4-10-2 for 16 points) and Bethel (2-12-2 for 9 points).

Concordia ended the season with a 14-11-2 overall record following a 3-2 win over Hamline in the MIAC quarterfinals on Feb. 23 and a 2-1 loss to St. Thomas in the MIAC semifinals on Feb. 25.

During his four-year career at Concordia, Coborn played in 63 games and tallied five goals on 50 shots with nine assists for 14 points. Coborn ended his high school career as the all-time leading scoring at Park Rapids with 228 points (104 goals, 124 assists).