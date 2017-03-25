Baumgartner posts .500 mark on mat for Cobbers

Baumgartner, a sophomore, finished fifth by going 4-2 at the Pointer Open at Wisconsin-Stevens Point on Nov. 5 with a 15-6 major decision over Nathan Arquinego of Wisconsin-Oshkosh, a loss by fall in 2:44 to Zander Wick of Wisconsin-Madison, a 3-2 minor decision over Joey Seitz of Stevens Point, a 5-4 minor decision over Adam Becker of Wisconsin-Whitewater, a 4-2 loss to teammate Ty Johnson and an 11-9 minor decision over Arquinego.

At the Dakota Wesleyan Open at Mitchell, South Dakota, on Nov. 12, Baumgartner went 3-2 with an 11-10 minor decision over Jacob Caskey of Briar Cliff (Iowa), a 10-9 minor decision over Alex Gomez of Benedictine College, a loss by fall in :28 to Foster Bunce of Concordia (Nebraska), a 10-3 minor decision over Trent Butcher of Southwest Minnesota State and a 10-3 loss to Cortez Arrendondo of Southwest Minnesota State.

Baumgartner lost both matches at the Finn Grinaker Open at Concordia on Nov. 19. Baumgartner lost minor decisions to Cody Haugen of Minot State (7-6) and Brandon Aragon of Jamestown (11-6).

Concordia finished sixth at the 15-team Matman Open at Mount Vernon, Iowa, on Jan. 14 with 92 points as Augsburg topped the field with 191 points. Baumgartner was pinned by Lenny Bloom of Cornell College in 6:18, defeated Dale Sharlier of Augustana with a 10-2 major decision and was pinned by Shane Vaughan of Buena Vista in 2:37.

Baumgartner concluded his season by splitting four matches at the Don Parker Open at Wisconsin-Eau Claire on Feb. 4. Baumgartner dropped a 7-6 minor decision to Hunter Deleon of Eau Claire, defeated Jacob Backlund of Ridgewater 27-26, defeated Justin McGrady (unattached) 9-3 and dropped an 8-1 minor decision to Aaron Sweeney of Wisconsin-La Crosse 8-1.

Concordia claimed runner-up honors at the West Regional at Concordia on Feb. 25 with 123.50 points as Augsburg claimed the title with 159 points. The Cobbers then tied for 31st place out of 53 teams at the NCAA Division III National Tournament at La Crosse with 10 points. Wartburg won the national title with 129.50 points.

The Cobbers ended the season with a 10-8 record in duals meets and rated No. 25 in the final NCAA Division III poll.