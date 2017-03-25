Olson completes indoor track season for UND
Park Rapids' Megan Olson competed in five indoor meets for the University of North Dakota women's track team.
Olson, a freshman, made her NCAA Division I indoor debut at the Bison Classic at North Dakota State University on Jan. 14 by placing 12th in the 600-meter run with a 1:48.81 and running on a 4 x 400 relay team that finished 10th in 4:19.77.
At the Jim Emmerich Invitational at Brookings, South Dakota, on Jan. 21, Olson clocked a 2:36.18 to finish 28th in the 800 run.
Olson placed third as a member of UND's 4 x 400 relay team with a 4:22.27 and finished 24th in the 800 with a 2:38.84 at the Bison Open at NDSU on Feb. 4.
Olson capped off the indoor season for the Fighting Hawks by placing 67th out of 79 runners in the 800 in 2:35.89 at the SDSU Classic at Brookings on Feb. 11 and finishing sixth in the 800 with a 2:32.87 at the North Dakota Indoor Tune-up at UND on Feb. 18.