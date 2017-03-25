Olson completes indoor track season for UND

At the Jim Emmerich Invitational at Brookings, South Dakota, on Jan. 21, Olson clocked a 2:36.18 to finish 28th in the 800 run.

Olson placed third as a member of UND's 4 x 400 relay team with a 4:22.27 and finished 24th in the 800 with a 2:38.84 at the Bison Open at NDSU on Feb. 4.

Olson capped off the indoor season for the Fighting Hawks by placing 67th out of 79 runners in the 800 in 2:35.89 at the SDSU Classic at Brookings on Feb. 11 and finishing sixth in the 800 with a 2:32.87 at the North Dakota Indoor Tune-up at UND on Feb. 18.