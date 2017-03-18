Hendrickson receives NSIC honor

The NSIC Top 25 Teams are being revealed throughout the year. One male and one female student-athlete will be released each week over 25 weeks, resulting in the NSIC Top 25 teams. The teams were selected by the NSIC Office, with input from each member institution. The NSIC Top 25 teams include an athlete from each NSIC sponsored sport with the remaining spots filled with at-large bids. Criteria for each sport was used to select the top athletes that competed in the NSIC since its inception in the summer of 1992.

On July 1, 1992 the NSIC became a true athletic showcase for both men and women with the merger of the Northern Intercollegiate Conference (NIC) formed in 1932, and the Northern Sun Conference (NSC), the home of women's athletics since 1979.

Hendrickson is MSUM's all-time leader in wrestling wins with 122, finishing with a stellar 122-13 mark. He was a four-time All-American at MSUM, highlighted by the national championship at 167 pounds in 1997. He was named the 1997 NCAA II Outstanding Wrestler.

The Menahga native was a four-time All-American for the Dragons. He was inducted into the NCAA Division II Wrestling Hall of Fame in 2010.

He also was a four-time NSIC individual champion (1995-98) and a three-time NSIC Wrestler of the Year. Hendrickson was inducted into the MSUM Sports Hall of Fame in 2008.