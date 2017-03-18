Carlson, Overmyer compete for Duluth men's track team

Carlson, a junior, anchored the Bulldogs' 4 x 400-meter relay team to a fifth-place time of 3:24.02 and placed seventh in the 400 with a 50.90 after qualifying for the finals with a 51.02 during preliminaries. Minnesota State Mankato won the 4 x 400 relay title in 3:18.29 while John Schuster of Mankato won the 400 in 48.51. Duluth's 3:24.02 in the 4 x 400 relay was the fifth-fastest time all season in the conference.

Overmyer, a sophomore, capped off the indoor season by placing ninth in the 3,000 meters with a time of 8:43.93. Glen Ellingson of Augustana took first in 8:16.97. Overmyer's 8.43.93 ended up being the 12th fastest time in the 3,000 in the NSIC during the indoor season.

Minnesota State Mankato won its sixth straight conference indoor title with 183.50 points while the University of Sioux Falls (154), Wayne State (69), Augustana (67), the University of Mary (65.50) and Duluth (47) followed in this 11-team meet. Rounding out the team standings were Minnesota State University Moorhead (45), Southwest Minnesota (45), Northern State (39), Concordia-St. Paul (21) and Minot State (3).

Both Park Rapids runners had solid indoor seasons.

Duluth opened the season at The Opener at St. Scholastica on Dec. 3 at Duluth with Carlson winning the 400 in 51.81 and helping the 4 x 400 relay to a winning time of 3:29.82.

At the Minnesota Open at the University of Minnesota on Jan. 14, Carlson placed fifth in the 200 in 23.30 and helped the 4 x 400 relay team place fourth with a 3:32.76.

Carlson ran on two winning relays at the Twin Ports Invitational at Superior, Wisconsin, on Jan. 21 as the Bulldogs led the field with a 1:32.95 in the 4 x 200 relay and with a 3:36.23 in the 1,600 sprint medley relay. Overmyer made his indoor debut by placing third as a member of the distance medley relay (which clocked a 10:56.81) and fifth as a member of the 4 x 1,600 relay (which clocked a 19:01.54).

At the Warren Bowlus Open at Menomonie, Wisconsin, on Jan. 28, Carlson won the 400 in 50.62 and led the 4 x 400 relay team to a winning time of 3:30.08 while Overmyer placed 24th in the 3,000 with a 9:13.65. Carlson's 50.62 ended up being the 12th fastest time in the conference during the indoor season.

Both competed in two events at the Lake Superior Challenge at St. Scholastica on Feb. 4 with Carlson placing third in the 200 in 23.30 and sixth in the 600 in 1:28.20 while Overmyer was ninth in both the mile (4:33.83) and 1,000 (2:50.26).

Carlson followed with a pair of winning times at the Yellowjacket Open at Superior by clocking a 23.10 in the 200 and a 50.90 in the 400.

Overmyer tuned up for the conference meet by placing 25th in the 5,000 in 15:34.74 at The St. Thomas Showcase at St. Paul on Feb. 10 and third in the 3,000 in 8:54.95 at the Snowshoe Open at the U of M on Feb. 17.