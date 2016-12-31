Norby helps Minnesota-Duluth post 25-5 record

Norby capped off her junior season with 19 ace serves and 21 service errors in 81 sets. Norby also had 27 digs and one set assist. Norby had a season-high four digs in a win over Concordia-St. Paul on Sept. 30 and served two aces in wins over Crookston on Sept. 15, Upper Iowa on Sept. 23 and Moorhead on Oct. 15. Norby also was named to the NSIC All-Academic Team for having at least a 3.20 GPA.

Duluth tied for third in the final Northern Sun Intercollegiate Athletic Conference standings with a 17-3 record. Concordia-St. Paul and Southwest Minnesota State had 18-2 records while Augustana also finished 17-3. Rounding out the NSIC standings were Winona State (16-4), Wayne State (14-6), Sioux Falls (13-7), Mankato (10-10), Northern State (9-11), Upper Iowa (7-13), Crookston (6-14), Moorhead (5-15), Mary (4-16), St. Cloud State (3-17), Bemidji State (3-17) and Minot State (0-20).

Six of those teams entered the NCAA Division II tournament ranked, led by Concordia-St. Paul at No. 1, Southwest State at No. 3 and Duluth tied at No. 4. Winona State (No. 6), Augustana (No. 7) and Wayne State (No. 8) were also ranked in the top 10.

Duluth was the No. 3 seed for the NSIC tournament and was upset by No. 6 Wayne State 20-25, 20-25, 25-20, 25-20, 15-13 in the first round.

For the NCAA Division II Central Region tournament, the Bulldogs received the No. 4 seed and were eliminated with a 21-25, 25-15, 25-19, 25-22 loss to No. 5 Winona State in the quarterfinals to end the season with a 25-5 overall record.

During the regular season, the Bulldogs went 8-2 against ranked teams with wins over No. 20 Cal State-San Bernardino on Sept. 2, No. 8 Ferris State on Sept. 3, No. 9 Winona State on Sept. 24, No. 1 Concordia-St. Paul on Sept. 30, No. 13 Northern State on Oct. 14, No. 9 Wayne State on Oct. 21, No. 2 Southwest State on Oct. 29 and No. 6 Winona State on Nov. 12 while losing to No. 8 Augustana on Oct. 22 and No. 1 Concordia-St. Paul on Nov. 4.