Grimes starts at outside hitter for St. Olaf

In 11 Minnesota Intercollegiate Athletic Conference matches, Grimes had 94 kills (2.54 per set), 19 digs, 17 total blocks (one solo and 16 assists) and one service ace. The Oles went 1-10 in conference matches and 10-16 overall.

Grimes had double digits in kills in 15 matches, including a season high of 17 in a win against the University of Wisconsin Superior on Sept. 6. Grimes also had 15 kills in a win over Martin Luther on Oct. 10 and 14 kills in a win over Carthage on Sept. 10 and in a loss to Luther College on Sept. 17. Grimes also had a season-high five digs in the loss to Luther and had a season high of four total blocks in a win over Bethany Lutheran on Sept. 12 and a loss to St. Thomas on Oct. 21.

Augsburg won the MIAC regular-season title with an 11-0 record. Also making the MIAC playoffs were Gustavus at 9-2, St. Thomas at 9-2, St. Mary's at 8-3, Bethel at 6-5 and Concordia at 5-6. Gustavus defeated Bethel in the MIAC championship match.