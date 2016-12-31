Bliss makes impact at Mayville State

In her first collegiate match, Bliss tallied 19 kills in a win over Friends University on Aug. 26. Bliss had double digits in kills in 13 matches, including 16 in a win over Presentation College on Sept. 23 and 14 kills in a win over York College on Aug. 27 and in a loss to Valley City State University on Nov. 2.

Bliss had a season high of nine digs in a win over Grace College on Sept. 15 and against Presentation and had a season high of five total blocks in a loss to St. Mary's on Sept. 8.

In 16 North Star Athletic Association Conference matches, Bliss had 139 kills, 43 digs and 12 total blocks. For the season, Bliss had 90 digs, eight solo blocks and 43 assisted blocks.

Mayville State finished 3-13 in conference play and 11-26 overall. The Comets were eliminated by Viterbo University in the first round of the NSAAC tournament.