Seven Park Rapids runners completed the 13.1-mile half marathon. Julie Kelly, 30, finished sixth overall in the women's race in 1:39:37; Dave Benson, 48, finished in 1:43:20; Shannon Hogan, 30, finished in 1:58:51; Jodi Erickson, 50, finished in 1:59:32; Diane O'Hern, 47, finished in 1:59:40; Megan Breitweser, 28, finished in 3:01.26; and Esther Simon, 31, finished in 3:02:26.

Other area runners who finished the half marathon were Ponsford's Melissa Stearns, 37, in 1:58:25; Menahga's Dustie Bakke, 38, in 2:20:13; Nevis' Jolene Harris, 34, in 2:28:39; and Nevis' Tara Wolff, 42, in 2:28:39.

Winning the half marathon titles were 31-year-old Kyle Downs of Bismarck, North Dakota, for the men in 1:11:45 and Bemidji's Andrea Nelson, 43, for the women in 1:31:49. Wadena's Kenny Miller was second in the men's half marathon in 1:14:44.

More than 1,200 runners competed in this fourth annual event with 175 running in the 26K and 350 running in the half marathon.