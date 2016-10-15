Several area runners compete in Bemidji Blue Ox 26K, Half Marathon
Several area runners competed in last Saturday's Bemidji Blue Ox 26K Loop the Lake and Half Marathon.
Park Rapids' Justin Domogalla and Kent Cease competed in the 26K race around Lake Bemidji. Domogalla, 36, completed the approximately 16.7-mile course in 2 hours, 3 minutes, 35 seconds while Cease, 54, finished the race in 2:32:28. Bemidji's Sam Dwyer, 23, had the fastest time of 1:43:05.
Seven Park Rapids runners completed the 13.1-mile half marathon. Julie Kelly, 30, finished sixth overall in the women's race in 1:39:37; Dave Benson, 48, finished in 1:43:20; Shannon Hogan, 30, finished in 1:58:51; Jodi Erickson, 50, finished in 1:59:32; Diane O'Hern, 47, finished in 1:59:40; Megan Breitweser, 28, finished in 3:01.26; and Esther Simon, 31, finished in 3:02:26.
Other area runners who finished the half marathon were Ponsford's Melissa Stearns, 37, in 1:58:25; Menahga's Dustie Bakke, 38, in 2:20:13; Nevis' Jolene Harris, 34, in 2:28:39; and Nevis' Tara Wolff, 42, in 2:28:39.
Winning the half marathon titles were 31-year-old Kyle Downs of Bismarck, North Dakota, for the men in 1:11:45 and Bemidji's Andrea Nelson, 43, for the women in 1:31:49. Wadena's Kenny Miller was second in the men's half marathon in 1:14:44.
More than 1,200 runners competed in this fourth annual event with 175 running in the 26K and 350 running in the half marathon.