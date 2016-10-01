Park Rapids native races in Rio

Aaron Pike (right) competed at the 2016 Paralympic Summer Games in Rio in the 1,500 meters and marathon. Pike is the son of Chris and Tiffany Pike of Park Rapids.

Aaron Pike continues to be one of the top paralympic athletes in the United States.

Pike placed sixth in his heat and 21st overall out of 24 racers in the wheelchair 1,500 meters with a time of 3:09.85 on Sept. 12. Thailand's Prawat Wahoram won the Gold medal with a winning time of 3:00.62.

"I was trying to make the final for the 1,500," said Pike, who suffered a spinal cord injury as a teenager. "The 1,500 is one of the most competitive events on the track. Making the final is tough. A lot of times it comes down to positioning and a bit of good fortune. Once you make the final, I feel like it could be anyone's race for the taking."

To cap off his second Paralympic Summer Games, Pike placed 10th in the 26.2-mile wheelchair marathon on Sept. 18 with a time of 1:30:13. Marcel Hug of Switzerland claimed the Gold medal with a winning time of 1:26:16. Pike was the top American finisher after teammates Joshua George and James Senbeta dropped out at the midway point.

"I was happy to be the first American to finish, but that wasn't really the goal. I was hoping to medal, but finished a few seconds from the podium," said Pike. "The strategy is hard when you have never been on the course before. You just let it unfold and keep yourself more towards the front of the race so you know when attacks are happening and also because it's safer in the front and there is less chance of crashing. The heat was another beast. I know that's what ended the race for a couple of my competitors."

To qualify for the Summer Games, Pike had to obtain an "A" standard time, which is the third-fastest time in the world set on the track for that year. The second requirement was to finish in the top-3 at the U.S. Trials.

Pike competed for Team USA at the 2012 Paralympic Summer Games in London in four events.

Pike finished seventh in his heat and ninth overall out of 21 races in the 1,500 meters with a time of 3:15.04. David Weir of Great Britain took the Gold with a time of 3:12.09.

In the 5,000 meters, Pike finished seventh in his heat and 23rd out of 25 races with a time of 11:33.74. Weir won the Gold in 11:07.65.

In the marathon, Pike finished 16th out of 32 races with a time of 1:36:26. Weir also won Gold in that event in 1:30:20.

Pike was also a member of USA's 4 x 400-meter relay team that finished sixth overall in 3:18.61. China won the Gold in 3:05.46.

Among Pike's other wheelchair racing highlights include winning the 1,500 and 5,000 and placing third in the 800 at the 2015 U.S. Paralympic Track and Field National Championships. Pike has also competed in some of the nation's top marathons, placing fourth in Los Angeles and 10th in Boston in 2009; placing third at the Twin Cities Marathon in 2010; taking seventh at the Boston Marathon in 2011; and placing second in the Twin Cities, seventh in Chicago and eighth in New York City in 2013.

Pike, who was a wheelchair track athlete at the University of Illinois, started competing in winter sports after the 2012 London Games and ended up earning a spot on Team USA for the 2014 Paralympic Winter Games in Sochi, Russia.

Pike competed in five events in Sochi, placing 12th in the 15K cross-country race in 45:20, 14th in the 10K cross-country race in 34:00, 19th in the 7.5K biathlon in 25:58 and 19th in the 15K biathlon in 55:01. Pike also placed 14th in the 1K cross-country sprint.

Other highlights for Pike during his Nordic career include placing sixth in the 1K sprint and ninth in the 5K cross-country race at the 2015 IPC Nordic Skiing World Championships and placing third in the 1K, fourth in the 10K and fifth in the 15K at the 2014 U.S. Paralympic Nordic Skiing Championships.

"I've been Nordic skiing since 2012. I tried it for the first time shortly after the 2012 Summer Games as a way to kind of take a break from wheelchair racing but stay fit at the same time and just try something new. I didn't think it would lead to me loving the sport and eventually making the 2014 Winter Games," said Pike. "I was happy with my results in 2014 and I've learned a lot since then. I am definitely looking ahead to 2018 now."

Pike will end this season by competing in the Chicago Marathon on Oct. 9, traveling to Sweden to train for the winter skiing season and then returning to the United States to compete in the New York City Marathon on Nov. 6.