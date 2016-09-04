Litzau, Rasmussen capture Club Championships

Ron Litzau watched his drive off the No. 1 tee box during Sunday's final round of the Men's Club Championship at Blueberry Pines. Vance Carlson / Enterprise

Kim Rasmussen chipped onto the No. 7 green during Sunday's final round of the Women's Club Championship at Blueberry Pines. Vance Carlson / Enterprise

Ron Litzau and Kim Rasmussen took control during the first 18 holes and stayed in control during the final 18 holes to capture the Men's and Women's Club Championships at Blueberry Pines.

Litzau opened and ended with birdies during last Saturday's first 18 holes for a pair of 37s and a first-day total of 2-over par 74. That was good for an 11-shot cushion over Gary Marjama, who opened with an 85. Ken Mackley (88), Steve Weappa (90), Stan James (94), Dustin Berttunen (95) and Russ Weappa (96) rounded out the men's field.

Rasmussen opened with a pair of 48s for a 96 after the first day while Shirley Potter stood seven shots back at 103 in the women's tournament. Connie Wadman and Connie Bennett opened with 111s while Jan Vaske carded a 118.

Litzau used the same formula during Sunday's final 18 holes to claim the title. A birdie on the first hole led to a 39 on the front side and a birdie on No. 18 capped off a 41 on the back side for an 80 and two-day total of 154. Marjama carded an 81 and finished second at 166 while Steve Weappa took third as an 85 led to a two-day total of 175.

Rasmussen carded a pair of 50s for a 100 during Sunday's final 18 holes to top the field with a two-day total of 196. Potter took second with a 106 Sunday for a 209 while Wadman duplicated her 111 for a 222.

Steve Weappa won the Men's First Flight with a net 143 while Terry Ristinen won the Men's Second Flight with a net 140.

Rasmussen also won the Women's First Flight with a net 154 while Karen Weappa won the Women's Second Flight with a net 138.

MEN'S CHAMPIONSHIP FLIGHT

1, Ron Litzau 74-80-154. 2, Gary Marjama 85-81-166. 3, Steve Weappa 90-85-175. 4, Dustin Berttunen 95-91-186. 5, Ken Mackley 88-99-187. 6, Stan James 94-96-190. 7, Russ Weappa 96-97-193.

WOMEN'S CHAMPIONSHIP FLIGHT

1, Kim Rasmussen 96-100-196. 2, Shirley Potter 103-106-209. 3, Connie Wadman 111-111-222. 4, Connie Bennett 111-118-229. 5, Jan Vaske 118-117-235.

MEN'S FIRST FLIGHT

1, Steve Weappa 74-69-143. 2, Gary Marjama 74-70-144. 3, Ron Litzau 72-78-150.

WOMEN'S FIRST FLIGHT

1, Kim Rasmussen 75-79-154. 2, Shirley Potter 76-79-155. 3, Connie Bennett 77-84-161.

MEN'S SECOND FLIGHT

1, Terry Ristinen 73-67-140. 2, Pat Foss 68-76-144. 2, Dennis Vaske 74-70-144.

WOMEN'S SECOND FLIGHT

1, Karen Weappa 68-70-138. 2, Sandy Porter 78-79-157. 3, Joy Torvinen 79-87-166.