Rasmussen, Etter sparked Midway's offense

Drew Rasmussen and Zach Etter led the offense while Stetson Burkman and Bobby Lusti led the pitching staff for the Midway Snurdbirds amateur baseball team this season.

Rasmussen played in 22 games and batted .413 (38 for 92) with 22 runs, nine RBI and six stolen bases while Etter led the team with six home runs, 30 runs and 10 stolen bases while batting .409 (36 for 88) with 20 RBI in 24 games.

Other offensive leaders for the Snurdbirds were Chris Baso (.347 average, 25 hits in 72 at bats, 14 runs, eight RBI in 20 games), Ray Mueller (.341 average, 14 hits in 41 at bats, 16 RBI in 19 games), Robert Weaver (.338 average, 25 hits in 74 at bats, 17 runs, 23 RBI, five home runs in 23 games), Lusti (.317 average, 26 hits in 82 at bats, 12 RBI in 24 games), Frank Moren (.265 average, 22 hits in 83 at bats, 16 runs, 11 RBI in 21 games) and Jake Lund (.241 average, 13 hits in 54 at bats, 10 RBI in 17 games).

On the mound, Burkman pitched 66 1/3 innings in 14 games, allowing 57 hits, 20 runs (13 earned runs) and 23 walks with 42 strikeouts. Burkman went 5-2 with one save and a 1.76 ERA.

Lusti made 10 pitching appearances, allowing 50 hits, 33 runs (23 earned) and 21 walks with 48 strikeouts in 53 1/3 innings. Lusti went 6-3 with one save and a 3.88 ERA.

Lund pitched 33 innings, going 1-0 with six saves in 10 appearances. Lund gave up 20 hits, 11 runs (four earned) and nine walks with 50 strikeouts for a 1.09 ERA.

Pete Marjamaa posted a 4-0 record in five appearances, giving up 23 hits, 13 runs (six earned) and seven walks with 19 strikeouts over 25 innings for a 2.16 ERA.

Etter finished with a 2-0 record and one save in nine games. Etter pitched 24 1/3 innings, allowing 20 hits, nine runs (two earned) and seven walks with 16 strikeouts for a 0.74 ERA.

Odland, Rasmussen and Baso also saw limited time on the mound.

Also playing for Midway this season were Sean Dormanen (16 games), Cory Odland (13 games), Isaac Anderson (12 games), Mike Baso (nine games), Steve Wetterling (eight games), CJ Maki (eight games) and Puck Lusti (two games).

Midway won the Lake and Pine League title with a 13-1 record and finished with a 16-8 overall record, hitting .293 as a team and posting a team ERA of 2.30.