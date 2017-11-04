Clark and Kosel awarded MVCC Scholarships

This year's contestants were asked to compose an essay of 1000-1500 words on the topic: "Environmental Impact on our Health — Effects of Pollution." The winning entries were judged on clear presentation of the topic/valuable content and/or research incorporated into the essay, clear presentation of conclusions/solutions and technical correctness.

"There were a number of competitive applications and the review committee worked hard to determine the winners" said Patsy Gordon, long-time member of the scholarship committee.

The first place award of $3,000 went to Kellsey Clark, daughter of Chadd Clark and Monica and Jami Harsha, who is a 2016 graduate of Park Rapids Area High School. Clark is attending the University of Minnesota, Duluth, where she is majoring in Social Work and minoring in Latin American Studies.

"My favorite outdoor activities to do near Park Rapids are tubing and kneeboarding in the summer and sledding at the Golf course in the winter," Clark said.

Second place in the amount of $1,500 went to Isaac Kosel, son of Scott and Sheryl Kosel, who is also a graduate of Park Rapids Area High School and attending the University of Minnesota, Duluth, where he is majoring in mechanical engineering and he would like to work in the energy sector someday. He enjoys deer hunting, fishing and downhill skiing.

The scholarship opportunity was created in order to promote the concept of citizen conservation. The club wishes to encourage life-long thinking and actions by our youth in their personal lives and in their public actions that will have a positive impact on our environment.

Details for the 2018 contest including entry rules and guidelines can be obtained by emailing rsolson66@gmail.com. In an effort to reach out to younger members of the community, the MVCC also introduced "Friday Night Connections with Conservation" on the third Friday night in June, July and August. These events featured a speaker, a hands-on kid's activity and a free sundae bar.

"We will continue this in 2018 and have some exciting events planned including a clinic where attendees make two fishing lures to take home" stated MVCC President, Russ Olson.

The events are free to the public and will begin at 7 p.m. at the MVCC building on County Road 24, two miles East of Emmaville.