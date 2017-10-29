Breakfast for little goblins and monsters

Serving up these fun and freaky recipes is a great way to start the day. Have a safe and happy Halloween everyone!

Halloween Pancakes

2 cups all-purpose biscuit baking mix

½ cup canned pumpkin puree

1 cup whole milk

2 eggs

2½ tablespoons sugar

3 dashes of ground cinnamon (optional)

3 drops red food coloring

5 drops yellow food coloring

2 handfuls of semisweet chocolate morsels

Your favorite syrup

Black food coloring

In a large mixing bowl, combine the biscuit mix, pumpkin puree, milk, eggs, sugar, cinnamon and the red and yellow coloring, beat everything together until it is smooth.

Spray a skillet with a nonstick cooking spray and turn the heat on medium, pour the pancake batter onto the skillet and allow it to cook on one side for roughly 30 to 40 seconds, depending on how hot your skillet is.

Add in a sprinkle of the chocolate while the pancakes are cooking on the first side. Flip the pancake and cook on other side until done.

While your pancakes are cooking, pour your favorite syrup into a bowl and stir in a few drops of black food coloring. Pour the syrup over the pancakes and serve them while they're hot.

Note: If you'd like you can also top your pancakes with whipped cream, whichever is your personal preference.

Nutella Pumpkin Muffins

1 cup pumpkin puree

2 eggs

½ cup oil

1 cup sugar

2 ¼ cups all-purpose flour

2 teaspoons baking powder

½ teaspoon salt

1 teaspoon cinnamon

1 cup milk

½ cup Nutella spread

Preheat the oven to 350 degrees. Spray a muffin tin with non-stick baking spray and set it aside.

In a large mixing bowl, add the pumpkin, eggs, oil and sugar and mix them together.

In a separate bowl, stir together the flour, baking powder, salt and cinnamon. Alternately add the flour mixture and milk to the pumpkin mixture until everything is mixed in. Then, spoon the muffin batter into the prepared muffin tin, this recipe should make 18 muffins.

Place the Nutella in a microwave safe bowl and heat it for 20 to 30 seconds. Stir it until it's creamy, the drop the warm Nutella in the center of each muffin. Use a toothpick to swirl the chocolate gently on top.

Bake the muffins for 20 to 22 minutes. Remove them from the oven and cool them in the pan for 2 minutes, and then remove to a wire rack to cool slightly before serving them warm.

Pumpkin Crepes

Crepes:

2 eggs

1 cup all-purpose flour

1 cup milk

½ cup water

2 tablespoons butter, melted

Pumpkin filling:

4 tablespoons canned pumpkin puree

8 ounces cream cheese, softened

2 cups heavy whipping cream

½ cup powdered sugar

In a large mixing bowl, mix the eggs, milk, water and butter together completely before adding the flour and mix well, you want the mixture to be runny.

Heat a small round skillet to medium heat and then spray it with oil so that the crepes don't stick.

Add about ¼ cup of the mixture into the hot skillet and pick it up and swirl it into the size of the bottom of the pan, it should be thin.

Cook the crepe for about 30 seconds to a minute and then flip it onto the other side and repeat.

Cook the remainder of the crepe batter and then set the crepes aside.

To make the pumpkin filling whip the softened cream cheese in a large bowl and set it aside. Whip the cold whipping cream with the powdered sugar until stiff peaks form. Add the whipped cream into the cream cheese bowl and blend everything together well.

Before the next step, take out some of the whipped cream and reserve it for piping some on top of the crepes.

Fold the pumpkin into the whipped cream.

Add the filling to each of the crepes by lining the middle of the crepe and then roll it up.

Pipe a dollop of whipped cream on top of each crepe and if you'd like, sprinkle it with some pumpkin spice before serving.