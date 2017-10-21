Spangler honored with Crystal Leaf Award

Each garden club — Park Rapids, Blackduck, Cass Lake, Bemidji and Shevlin — selected a deserving person from their community.

Recipients were presented with a handcrafted Austrian crystal leaf necklace/suncatcher and certificate for their contributions to "advancing the knowledge, science and appreciation of horticulture within the communities in our district."

The Minnesota State Horticultural Society (MSHS) is one of the largest member-supported horticultural societies in the U.S. Since 1866, it has served the gardening community through programs for individuals of all ages.

Spangler grew up on a farm "and couldn't stand gardening" in hot, humid, southeastern Nebraska, recounted Karrie Kapsner, president of the Park Rapids Garden Club and MSHS District 12 president. When the he and wife Carolyn moved to Park Rapids, they had a large backyard "and that was a perfect place for a vegetable garden," Kapsner said. "Over the years, more parts of the lawn disappeared to become flower or fruit gardens."

Spangler became a Master Gardener in the 1990s, then renewed it in 2010.

"His first big project was spearheading the community garden at the Century Elementary School in 2011," Kapsner said.

There are now 31 raised beds, with a new one to be raised this fall or next spring.

"Maurice manages the garden. He does the weeding, trimming, replacing mulch, offers advice tends to compost piles and tries to trap gophers and discourage ground squirrels," Kapsner said.

Last summer, Spangler requested four "Gardens in a Box" vegetable kits from MSHS for the Middle School Apartments. The Garden-in-a-Box Program provides an opportunity for children and families in need to experience the benefits of gardening: affordable healthy food, outdoor activity, education and community building.

He also gives presentations about orchards and houseplants care. He's currently interested in commercial hemp production.

Other 2017 Crystal Leaf Award recipients were Becky Livermore (Bemidji), Ann Floura and Nancy Fladung (Blackduck), Barb Smith (Cass Lake) and Connie Nunemaker (Shevlin).