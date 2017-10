At the presentation were, from left, Irene Weis, club Donation committee chair; Sonja Day, CHI St. Joseph's Health Foundation director; Joe Johnson, Father Project program coordinator; and Mark Larsen, club president. Johnson is also a Nurturing Father's Program master trainer/consultant, certified community health worker and licensed home visitor. (Submitted photo)

The Park Rapids Rotary Club recently donated $1,000 to the FATHER Project, helping fathers learn healthy parenting skills and overcome emotional and financial barriers. The donation will be used to help with meeting supplies, gas cards for fathers to attend meetings, educational materials, meeting snacks and crisis supplies if needed.