DAV Chapter 38 Commander Jeff Siebert, second from right, presented a check for $5,000 to MACV Programs and Outreach Manager Paul Pedersen, in support of the work his group does to reduce homelessness among veterans in Minnesota. Pictured right to left, Hubbard County CVSO Jerry Bjerke, MACV Outreach Case Manager Darius Simon, Pedersen, Sibert, former Hubbard County CVSO Greg Remus. (Submitted photo)