Drury recognized for volunteerism at Park Rapids Library

"It really humbling," Drury said, a charter member of the Park Rapids Friends of the Library.

Drury and other Friends volunteer at the library in many capacities. Each Monday, Drury helps with odd jobs at the library.

"One of her duties is to work through the music selections that we store and that are used by many choirs in the area," according to Drury's nomination letter.

Drury has lived in Hubbard County for over 40 years.

The Stand Up for Standout Friends Award is a collaboration with the Minnesota Association of Library Friends (MALF) to honor exemplary volunteers and their varied local accomplishments.

Each Library Friends group is invited to put forward the name of one individual for the award. All receive an award diploma, public commendation, and other honoree perks, such as a personalized, matted certificate of recognition; special acknowledgment during 'Library Friends Day,' part of the Minnesota Library Association conference; permanent place of honor on the Gallery of Friends, a new MALF website portal now in development; official notification, tendered by MALF, to the local mayor's office; mention on the official MALF Blog and in an e-newsletter feature, and recognition in an upcoming quarterly newsletter