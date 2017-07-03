Nevis student returns from Washington, D.C. trip

Each year in June, high school students from across the country have the opportunity to travel to Washington, D.C. for an action-filled week to learn more about electric cooperatives, visit famous historical monuments, meet and ask questions of legislators and get to know fellow students from other states.

Amber and 39 students from Minnesota toured the Lincoln, Jefferson and Roosevelt Memorials, saw the changing of the guard at Arlington National Cemetery's Tomb of the Unknown Soldier, toured Mount Vernon, honored the victims of the Sept. 11 attacks at the 9/11 Pentagon Memorial, visited the Smithsonian and toured the Capitol where they met with Senators Franken and Klobuchar, and visited with other Minnesota Representatives.

"This trip is definitely something that I will never forget. Through this trip, not only was I able to meet fun and fascinating people my age from across the country, but I also made some great friends," Amber said. "Being able to experience our capital with these amazing people made it that much more incredible! Learning about our country's history has never been so fun! I would like to thank the people of the Itasca-Mantrap Co-op for sending me on this amazing trip!"

Since 1964, the nation's cooperative electric utilities have sponsored nearly 50,000 high school students for visits to their U.S. congressional delegations, energy and grassroots government education sessions, and sightseeing in Washington, D.C.

