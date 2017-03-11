Recipe: Traditional Irish dishes

Here are a few traditional recipes to serve at your table in celebration of the Irish.

Shepherd's Pie

1 tablespoon olive oil

4 large carrots, finely diced

1 large onion, finely diced

1 pound ground lamb

salt and ground black pepper to taste

2 teaspoons fresh thyme leaves

1 tablespoon butter

1 cup frozen peas

2 tablespoons flour

2 tablespoons tomato paste

¼ cup red wine

2 tablespoons Worcestershire sauce

1 cup chicken broth

6 cups mashed potatoes (fresh or leftover)

1 egg, beaten

grated parmesan cheese

Preheat the oven to 400 degrees F.

Heat the olive oil over medium-high heat in a large sauté pan until it is hot. Sauté the carrots in the olive oil until they become tender. Stir in the onions and sauté for another minute or two.

Next, add the ground lamb with salt, black pepper and thyme; cook everything together until the meat is browned and drain it of any fat.

Reduce to medium heat, then add the butter and peas. Stir everything together until the butter is melted.

Sprinkle with flour and stir until well blended. Then add the tomato paste, wine and Worcestershire sauce.

Cook until the mixture reduces slightly, then add the chicken broth. Allow the filling to thicken and season with more salt and pepper if desired.

Remove the pan from the heat and transfer the filling to a slightly greased baking dish. Spoon the mashed potatoes over the top of the filling. Brush the surface with the beaten egg and sprinkle Parmesan cheese on top of that.

Bake the pie for 20 minutes or until the potato is golden brown. Serve it hot and enjoy!

Irish Soda Bread

4 cups flour

2 teaspoons baking soda

1 teaspoon salt

1 ¾ cups buttermilk

Preheat the oven to 425 degrees F. Then grease and flour a 9-­inch round cake pan and set it aside.

In a large bowl, combine the flour, baking soda and salt. Gradually stir in the buttermilk until the dough comes together in a slightly sticky ball.

Turn the dough onto a floured surface and knead gently a few times. Form the dough into a ball and then press it into the prepared pan so that the dough resembles a large disk, the dough should reach the edges of the pan, but may spring back slightly.

Using a sharp knife, cut an X into the dough that is about ¼ of an inch deep.

Cover the pan of dough with another round cake pan turned upside down. Bake the bread, covered, for 30 minutes.

Then remove the top pan and bake the bread uncovered for about 10 minutes more or until the crust is a dark golden brown.

Irish Apple Cake

Cake:

3 cups flour

2 teaspoons baking powder

⅛ teaspoon salt

¼ teaspoon ground cloves

¼ teaspoon ground nutmeg

6 ounces butter

¾ cup sugar

4 large green apples

2 eggs

¾ cup milk

2 tablespoons sugar

Custard:

6 large egg yolks

6 tablespoons sugar

1½ cups whole milk

1½ teaspoons vanilla

To make the custard, place the egg yolks and sugar in a bowl and whisk them until they are a pale yellow.

Place the milk in a saucepan and bring it just to a boil, then lowly whisk the hot milk into the egg/sugar mixture.

Transfer the mixture back to the saucepan and stir over medium heat until the custard thickens enough to coat the back of a spoon. Lastly, mix in the vanilla. Then, transfer it to a bowl and set it aside.

For the cake, preheat the oven to 375 degrees F. Grease and flour a 8-inch round pan and set it aside.

Sift the flour, baking powder, salt, cloves and nutmeg into a large mixing bowl. Cut the butter into the flour until the mixture resembles fine crumbs, then mix in the sugar.

Peel the apples and slice them into uniform pieces, about ¼ inch wide. Toss the apples into the flour mixture and combine them.

In a separate bowl, beat the eggs and milk together. Add the egg mixture to the apples and flour and mix it in with a large spatula. The batter will be thick and dough-like.

Transfer the dough into the prepared cake pan and flatten the top.

Sprinkle sugar over the top of the cake and bake it for 45 to 50 minutes.

Serve slices of the cake with the custard sauce and enjoy!