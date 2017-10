Paul Lundquist of Ponsford shared this photo of Molly's first grouse. She's a one-year-old pure breed Britanny Spaniel. "We like to hunt near the Two Inlets State Forest. Brittanys have much natural instinct for upland game and she loves to hunt," Lundquist said. (Submitted photo)

Local hunters are invited to submit photos to the Park Rapids Enterprise from this season. Paul Lundquist of Ponsford shared this photo of Molly's first grouse. She's a one-year-old pure breed Britanny Spaniel. "We like to hunt near the Two Inlets State Forest. Brittanys have much natural instinct for upland game and she loves to hunt," Lundquist said. (Submitted photo)