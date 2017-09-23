Hunters can send grouse, prairie chicken samples

Ongoing DNR research is assessing prairie grouse exposure to chemicals called neonicotinoids. These are pesticides that, once applied, can move throughout a plant. Neonicotinoids are commonly applied to seeds before planting.

"We're into our third year of this study assessing whether prairie grouse have been exposed to neonicotinoids by eating treated seeds or other ways," said Charlotte Roy, DNR grouse project leader.

Thus far, 89 percent of 46 sharp-tailed grouse livers and 67 percent of 27 greater prairie-chicken livers collected have tested positive for at least one neonicotinoid. This is the final year planned for hunter-harvested sample collection.

Hunters can voluntarily submit whole frozen liver, breast muscle tissue, or entire carcasses from harvested sharp-tailed grouse and prairie chickens in zip-close type bags, along with the location where the bird was harvested (GPS coordinates preferred). GPS locations and personal data will not be made public.

Samples should be stored frozen in a sealed plastic bag after harvest and dropped off at a local DNR wildlife office by appointment during regular business hours.

Funding for the project is provided by the Minnesota Environment and Natural Resources Trust Fund as recommended by the Legislative-Citizen Commission on Minnesota Resources. More information about grouse hunting is available at mndnr.gov/hunting/grouse.