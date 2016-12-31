Itasca State Park offering January snowshoeing events

The "First Day Hike: A Backcountry Exploration" will go along the shores of several lakes, over a rolling landscape and through a mature mixed old growth pine and deciduous forest. This will be a strenuous hike. Meet at the Jacob V. Brower Visitor Center at 12:30 p.m.

Dress for being outdoors and bring along your snowshoes, water and sunglasses. A limited number of snowshoes are available at the visitor center for use during the program and are first-come, first-served basis.

The trail route will be selected based on weather and snow conditions.

Lantern Lit Snowshoe Hike

Snowshoe by the light of the moon and kerosene lanterns along Schoolcraft Trail from 5 to 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 7. Snowshoe at your own pace along the lantern-lit route during this drop-in program at Itasca State Park.

A limited number of snowshoes will be available on a first-come, first-served basis.

Dress warmly for outdoor winter conditions. If snow conditions are poor, the event will become a snow boot walk.

For added fun, bring along your s'mores fixings or hot dogs for cooking at the campfire.

Meet at Mary Gibbs Mississippi Headwaters Center. Music will be provided by Bill and Julie Kaiser.