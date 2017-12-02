Letter to Editor: Sen. Franken should resign

This immoral conduct is inexcusable at any level in our society. There must be zero tolerance for sexual harassment. Franken has violated with impunity his oath of office and the inherent code of conduct he has sworn to the people of Minnesota.

There is now only one honorable alternative for Franken: Resign his U.S. senatorship as soon as possible. He must be prepared to face the consequences for his flagrant immorality. No excuses will suffice. Franken must resign quickly for the good of U.S. Senate decorum and the people of Minnesota.