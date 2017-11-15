A special “thank you” to the following businesses for donating items for our Volleyball Toss Fundraiser at our home games: Coborn’s, Headwaters Golf Club, Thielen Motors, SWI Interiors, Kesh Salon, Jake’s Barber, Espresso 34, Park Rapids Auto Center, Essentia Health, Smokey Hills Outdoor Store, Great Northern, L&M Fleet Supply, Walmart, Cwikla Ace Hardware, The Good Life Cafe, Klein Insurance, Companeros, Downtown Diva,The Detail Shop, Thrivent Financial, Beachless Tanning, Bella Café, Wildwood, Beauty Nails, The Royal Bar, RiverBend, Hugo’s, the Coffee Crew, and the American Legion. Thank you to Citizens National Bank for purchasing our beautiful, new Record Boards in the high school gymnasium and to Coborn’s for providing hot dogs, buns, and Gatorade for our “Super Fan Night.”

We express our gratitude to Cwikla Ace Hardware for sponsoring “ACE Night” and donating $5 for every ace serve the varsity tallied during the match. A special thank you to Essentia Health for your sponsorship on our “Dig Pink – Cancer Awareness” volleyball night and the donation of $5 for every Panther dig that evening that we were able to send to the Dig Pink Cancer Foundation. Thanks to Smokey Hills Outdoor Store for sponsoring “Kill Night.”

A sincere “thank you” to volleyball parents that provided prizes for the Volleyball Toss, snacks on the away games, locker luckies and continual support to our players and program. We couldn’t do it without you!

We would also like to thank our faithful fans that filled the stands at every home volleyball match and the many fans that travelled out of town to support the team. We would especially like to acknowledge the awesome student body that cheered us on throughout the season. The student fans were amazing and their school spirit was contagious. Our ultimate goal of making it to the State Tournament was cut short with our loss at the Section Championship final, but we will be comforted by the proven dedication of athletes, extreme hard work during the season and off-season, special teammate bonds, and forever special memories of the Park Rapids Volleyball Team of 2017! Our returning players are determined to work hard in the off-season and will be eager to provide you with lots to cheer about next season!