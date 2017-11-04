PTA is always so thankful for the wonderful support from our community. Top-selling students will be rewarded for their selling efforts with Dairy Queen treats, Evergreen Amusement Park passes, Sky Zone passes, dodge ball game with staff and a BeanBoozled game with Mrs. DeLaHunt.

When you see an article about a PTA-sponsored event, such as field trips, speakers, retreats, Reflection Art Contest, Bingo for Books, Spelling Bee and so much more, know that you helped make it happen!

Merchandise pick-up will be Monday, Nov. 6 from 3 to 5:30 p.m. in the cafetorium at Century School.