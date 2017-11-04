Letter to Editor: Another successful PTA Fundraiser is in the books
We are excited to report that from both sales and donations, money raised was around $24,000! We would like to extend a huge "thank you" to all the parents, neighbors, relatives, and friends who purchased items from Century students for our fall fundraiser or made donations!
PTA is always so thankful for the wonderful support from our community. Top-selling students will be rewarded for their selling efforts with Dairy Queen treats, Evergreen Amusement Park passes, Sky Zone passes, dodge ball game with staff and a BeanBoozled game with Mrs. DeLaHunt.
When you see an article about a PTA-sponsored event, such as field trips, speakers, retreats, Reflection Art Contest, Bingo for Books, Spelling Bee and so much more, know that you helped make it happen!
Merchandise pick-up will be Monday, Nov. 6 from 3 to 5:30 p.m. in the cafetorium at Century School.