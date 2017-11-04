Search
    Letter to Editor: Coordinators of Veterans Day program step aside

    By Charli Cohrs, Park Rapids Today at 1:00 p.m.

    Recent coordinators of the Century Middle School Veterans Day program, Lapalma Anderson and I, have stepped aside; however, Century staff and students will carry on this remarkable task. The Veterans Day program will continue...expect some changes.

    Mrs. Anderson and I would like to thank all the students, staff, friends, family, and especially our proud and deserving veterans. You have attended and participated in our programs for over a decade.

    To our veterans and those who are currently in the military: Thank you for your service. You make each one of us proud to be an American. And, to all of us, God bless the U.S.A. Thank you all.

