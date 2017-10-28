Search
    Letter to Editor: No tricks, just treats: Keep your pet safe this halloween

    By Dr. Kwane Stewart, American Humane Today at 12:00 p.m.

    This Halloween, pet owners partaking in frightening family fun should remember to keep all their little ghouls and goblins safe — including the four-legged ones.

    Tricks for treats? Only if those treats are safe for pets, since many Halloween candies can be toxic to animals. Chocolate and sugar-free candies containing the artificial sweetener xylitol can be particularly dangerous if ingested, so keep your pet from sniffing around the candy bowl.

    With trick-or-treaters roaming the streets, pets can become disoriented and scared. Be sure to provide a safe, quiet space they can retreat to if needed, and watch the door for escape artists: many pets will try to disappear outside if given the chance.

    Keeping your pet safe this Halloween doesn't have to be tricky. With a few simple precautions, the entire family can safely enjoy the holiday's spooky scares.

