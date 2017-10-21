The official census count will not be until 2020, but the preparations taking place now will ensure how accurate the count will be. The Census Bureau needs to know every address within the county in order to send each household a census form. This is the only opportunity offered to local governments to review and update the U.S. Census Bureau's residential address list. It is vital for our county to know about all new addresses. I hope all of our citizens will be alert as to ways to help in this effort.

The census, taken every 10 years, is very important to every county. It determines our representation in both the state and national legislative branches, but also determines the percentage of revenues that comes to Hubbard County for schools, county government, poverty projects, housing, roads etc.

Our population count helps the government to know much more than just the total number of people in each county. The count includes the sex, age, geographical and occupational distribution of the population Businesses will use this information for economic planning. Can a business locate or start up here in Hubbard County? Will it expand? The school district needs to know how many school-age children in order to plan for buildings, busing and number of teachers. The data can tell the county where to build the roads or which ones need to be updated. There are many groups in the county, including Action Park Rapids, that will need this data in order to continue working on projects that will benefit the whole area. Check out LWV Park Rapids Blog for a further explanation: https://lwvparkrapidsarea.blogspot.com. Find the link on the right side, under "quick links: explanation.