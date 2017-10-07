A special shout out goes to Mike Bruhn for orchestrating the event. He made it all happen.

Local musicians who played are Eddie Kidd, Tim Snow, Kirk Brock, Alex Ziemann, Rachel London, Krista and Eric Norquist.

Despite the rainy weather, $520 was raised that day. The volunteer members of the park board have committed to raising $25,000 toward the restrooms. As of early October, we have raised $23,712.85 from our community.

Total cost of the restrooms is expected to be slightly over $100,000. The City expects to break ground next spring. Thank you to everyone for participating in this project!