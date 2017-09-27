He further states that Line 3 would provide jobs, however those would only be temporary. The Clean Energy Economy Minnesota (CEEM) website shows that in the last 12 months, Minnesota's clean energy industry grew by 5.3 percent, adding 2,893 jobs - 3.8 times faster than overall job growth in the state. Despite the rapid growth that has already occurred, clean energy technology continues to present a significant opportunity for business and job growth.

Mr. Green says electric vehicle sales will be only 7 percent in 2040. Already for the first quarter of this year, cumulative California plug-in sales (BEVs and PHEVs) stood at 24,290 according to the CNCDA (California New Car Dealers Association) or a combined market share of 4.8 percent.

Investment bank UBS raised its forecasts for global electric car sales by 50 percent to 14 percent by 2025 or 14.2 million vehicles compared with its previous projection. Costs will draw level for traditional cars by 2023 in China, and 2025 in the U.S., UBS said. Its forecast for U.S. electric car sales was increased to a market share of 5 percent in 2025 from 3 percent. Mainstream forecasts for electric car sales range between 10 and 15 percent of the global market by 2025. Volkswagen expects this to hit 25 percent. As an owner of an all electric car and someone who has followed the field for several years, I believe electric car sales will expand at a much faster rate than these conservative forecasts. Please note that almost all auto manufacturers are developing or have developed electric vehicles.

I do not believe any new pipelines are needed. Instead we need to invest in more renewable energy and promote the use of electric vehicles. I would like to encourage all of our leaders, local and federal, to make policies that promote conservation and renewable energy, solar and wind at the utility level are already as cheap or cheaper than fossil fuels. Global warming is here now and we need to quickly reduce our carbon footprint. Future generations depend on us to protect our planet.