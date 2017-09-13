Letter to Editor: Noon Hour Concerts are wonderful

We would like to congratulate Carolyn Spangler for the wonderful music she and those who helped her brought to the area at the Noon Hour Concerts at the various churches. We were introduced to many talented musicians and such a variety of different types of music. We have a cabin on one of the area lakes and made it a point to be there on the days of the concerts. If you have not attended these concerts in the past, put it on your to do list for next summer. You won't be disappointed. Thank you again, Carolyn. Well done.