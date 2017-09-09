Letter to Editor: Hubbard County not immune to hate

We have had things thrown at us. We have had a man physically come at us until stopped by local police. Dozens and dozens of people have made obscene gestures as well as obscenities being shouted at us. Some have stopped in front of us with diesel trucks, revved their engines and covered us with black smoke and then laid rubber to show their disapproval. There is some humor, as many also yelled "get a job" to us, when the four of us who have regularly protested at the corner of Highways 71 and 34 are all retired after 35 years or more of work as clergy, public servant, accountant and a career soldier and combat veteran.

We fully and wholeheartedly agree with the non-violent approach being the ONLY way to bring about real change. But Hubbard County, sadly, is not immune to the same kind of hatred that brought death and violence to a usually quiet college town, Charlottesville.